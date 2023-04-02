Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Decreases By 10.4%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWBK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 3,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,229.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 46,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

