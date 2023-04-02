Short Interest in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Increases By 25.1%

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCSGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSCS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Heart Test Laboratories from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSCS remained flat at $0.99 on Friday. 25,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,821. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.