Short Interest in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Increases By 25.1%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSCS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Heart Test Laboratories from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.