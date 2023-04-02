Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Expands By 17.8%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,570,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Hycroft Mining

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 335,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $211,297.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,661.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,879,543 shares of company stock worth $1,702,654 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 222,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 176,370 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 250,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 440.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 532,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,186 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Trading Down 1.1 %

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 12.66. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.