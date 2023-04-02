Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Drops By 15.0%

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of IXHL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 7,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187. Incannex Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXHL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $378,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

