Short Interest in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Increases By 18.2%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,858,900 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 4,958,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,717.8 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $13.20 on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA engages in the provision of electronic communication infrastructure services. It also engages in the hosting of equipment for radio transmission, telecommunications, and television and radio signal distribution. The company was founded on January 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

