Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Grows By 7.9%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 344,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of IPOOF opened at $1.99 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $177.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

