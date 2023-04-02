Short Interest in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Increases By 14.4%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,920,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 70,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.67. 59,764,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,886,004. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Intel

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

