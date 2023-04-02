Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Grows By 10.2%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 538,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 659.0 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIPZF remained flat at $9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IIPZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

