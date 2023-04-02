Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Declines By 7.1%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,800 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 767,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in James River Group by 63.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. James River Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 33.90%.
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
