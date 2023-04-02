Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Declines By 8.9%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. 3,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,034. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $188.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 275,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 57,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

