Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Declines By 8.9%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. 3,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,034. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $188.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
