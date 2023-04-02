Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Drops By 12.4%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KDDI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 65,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.07. KDDI has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

