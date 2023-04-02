Short Interest in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Grows By 17.2%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 916,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 750,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,705,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,308,000 after buying an additional 172,081 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,206,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 338,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,079 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

