Short Interest in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Drops By 14.4%

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 32,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.50.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

