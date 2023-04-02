Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Declines By 14.2%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,659,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 24,084,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 425.1 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

LNVGF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

