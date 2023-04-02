Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Declines By 14.2%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,659,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 24,084,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 425.1 days.
Lenovo Group Stock Performance
LNVGF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
