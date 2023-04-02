Short Interest in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expands By 7.7%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HZO. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 3,333.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $45.84.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading

