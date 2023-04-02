Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expands By 14.6%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDUGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

EDU stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,374. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

See Also

