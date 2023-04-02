Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expands By 14.6%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

EDU stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,374. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

