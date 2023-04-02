Short Interest in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Grows By 21.8%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE KIND traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 661,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,598. The company has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 64.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

