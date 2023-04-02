Short Interest in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Drops By 19.1%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 376,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orgenesis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orgenesis by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Orgenesis in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Orgenesis Trading Down 4.8 %

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 98,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,796. Orgenesis has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

See Also

