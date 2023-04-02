Short Interest in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Increases By 21.5%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

NYSE:FNA traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $17.07. 334,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.58. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $51.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 37.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,145,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,145,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $22,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,201,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,420,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,127,500 shares of company stock worth $36,167,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

