Short Interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Grows By 7.1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.43. 5,147,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,913. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.46. The company has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62, a PEG ratio of 191.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

