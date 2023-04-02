Siacoin Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $226.28 million and $36.91 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,078.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00325389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00570018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00072559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.53 or 0.00436377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,655,112,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

