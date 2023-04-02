Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.77) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €53.02 ($57.01) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 1 year high of €57.84 ($62.19). The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

