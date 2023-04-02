Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 10,655 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,324,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. 56,482,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,542,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

