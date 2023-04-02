Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,296 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $250.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,065. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.62.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

