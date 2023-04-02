Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after buying an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $131.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,374. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

