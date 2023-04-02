Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.92. The company had a trading volume of 391,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,293. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.70 and a 200 day moving average of $207.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

