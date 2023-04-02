Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,231 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,838. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

