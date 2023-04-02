Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 102,390 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 585,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 276,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,363,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 159,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $73.83. The company had a trading volume of 811,750 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.