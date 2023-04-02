Sigma Planning Corp Has $15.32 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $15,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. 424,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,868. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.