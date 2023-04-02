Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.54 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,130,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,271,814. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

