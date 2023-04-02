Sigma Planning Corp Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,743 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. WealthOne LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000.

Shares of IHI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. 620,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,462. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

