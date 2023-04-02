Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,787 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,013,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,235,000 after acquiring an additional 577,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $63.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,941. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

