Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,812 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.11. 2,012,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,364. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

