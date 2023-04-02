Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,496 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,667,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

