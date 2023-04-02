Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.04) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will earn ($2.04) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Silence Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.