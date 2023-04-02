Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Stephens

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

