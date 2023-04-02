Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 77,418 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $3,745,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

