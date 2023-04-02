SingularityNET (AGIX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $49.33 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $499.65 million and approximately $49.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00029712 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017912 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,289.93 or 1.00065633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.41682143 USD and is down -7.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $67,282,553.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.