SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $500.43 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $500.43 million and approximately $79.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.45008021 USD and is up 8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $102,028,089.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

