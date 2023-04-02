Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. 10,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,968. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $85.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

