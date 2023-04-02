Smart Money Group LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $238.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

