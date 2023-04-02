Smart Money Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 230,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,727,000. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up approximately 11.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,716,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,023,000 after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.1% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,524 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 309,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 165,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Up 1.5 %

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

