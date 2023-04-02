Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 664 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.