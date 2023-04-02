Smart Money Group LLC Sells 84 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Smart Money Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,086,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after buying an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

QUAL stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.