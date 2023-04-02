SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.26

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.26 and traded as low as C$26.33. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$26.57, with a volume of 406,121 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SRU.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.09.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

