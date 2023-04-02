Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $283.25 million and approximately $1,299.10 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029660 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,405.99 or 0.99970732 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01300351 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,721.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.