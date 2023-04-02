Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,500 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 576,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.5 days.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DALXF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.39. 2,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DALXF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

