SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3,772.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 33,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.62. 2,837,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.52 and its 200 day moving average is $326.37. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

