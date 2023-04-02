SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,003,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,232,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

