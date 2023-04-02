SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,568 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.13. 1,589,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.